RIYADH: Saudi municipalities have stepped up efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced to protect members of the public.

During December, Qassim municipality carried out more than 7,520 inspection tours of food facilities, markets, commercial centers, wholesale and retail shops, and meat and vegetable outlets and more than 300 violations of Ministry of Commerce regulations were identified.

The municipality of Makkah conducted 1,019 similar checks at malls, commercial centers, and stores, as well as 115 inspection tours covering 11 sub-municipalities, which resulted in the issue of 15 violation notices and the closure of nine establishments for failure to comply with health rules.

The municipality of Jeddah governorate visited 600 collective residences identifying more than 100 breaches of regulations. A number of government agencies participated in the inspections to help advise on levels of compliance and the tours resulted in the issue of 333 permits for collective housing sites through the Balady app.

Jeddah municipality officials called on violators of collective housing regulations to pay fines as soon as possible and immediately leave violating sites and urged holders of valid permits to adjust their situation to avoid penalties.

Anyone wishing to report suspected health breaches can phone the 940 call-center number.

