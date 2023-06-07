The UAE Cabinet has approved the formation of a Narcotics Control Council. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the council as he chaired a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Headed by Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the council will formulate ways of detecting addictions early.

“It will strengthen medical, psychological and rehabilitative treatment mechanisms for addicts, in addition to integration of reformed ones back into society. Drugs are the scourge of this era, the cancer of societies, and an epidemic that targets the youth,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Fighting drugs is a patriotic duty for every guardian, and every government and security official.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).