Children in the UAE can report cyberbullying to relevant authorities with ease, a new Ministry of Interior campaign says.

Guardians and children can report cyber crimes to the Ministry of Interior using several means, which include, the hotline at (116111), the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), and e-mail (116111@moi.gov.ae), the Hemayati application, and for emergency cases, call 999.

The awareness campaign has been launched under the slogan 'Together for a safer Internet for our children' and comes in conjucntion with world safer internet day.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

