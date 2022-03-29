Egypt - Reda Abdel Kader, head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, announced that the authority had issued two guidelines for tax treatment for e-commerce practitioners and content creators.

In a statement issued today by the Tax Authority, Abdel Kader explained that the first guide contains the rules and instructions of the tax treatment for e-commerce, including marketing and consulting services in all their forms if provided via the Internet, as well as freelancers and e-learning workers.

As for the second guide, it includes the rules and instructions for tax treatment of content creators, and it includes YouTubers, bloggers, and influencers. He noted that these guides have been published on the authority’s website, where they can be downloaded.

Abdel Kader said that these guidelines show the tax treatment of each type of activity as well as the tax compliance mechanisms, rights, and obligations of the financiers, in addition to the benefits that financiers could get from being registered in the tax authority, to ensure that financiers have proper awareness of the correct tax treatment to help them avoid being penalized by the law.

The head of the Tax Authority explained that any revenues made from any professions or activity, whether these revenues are made from delivering the service in Egypt or abroad, as long as Egypt is where this job gets done, become taxable. He pointed out that the Egyptian tax laws do not distinguish between traditional commerce and electronic commerce, as both are equal before the law. It is necessary to adhere to registering with the Egyptian Tax Authority, and then submit tax declarations on their legal dates.

Mahmoud Sakr, Head of the Regions, Centers and Ports Sector, said that with the increase in the volume of electronic commerce, it was necessary to come up with mechanisms from the Tax Authority to keep pace with this development. This is why an electronic commerce unit was established within the authority to assist financiers, by providing them with the necessary awareness and help them register in the Tax Authority. This allows them to voluntarily commit to paying their taxes. The unit also works to collect data and information on electronic commerce that takes place via e-platforms. This unit aims to achieve tax justice and equal opportunities among the different segments of society.

Saqr explained that the e-commerce unit is making intensive efforts to follow-up, communicate and monitor everyone who practices an e-commerce activity by buying or selling products and services, as well as those who create content online. He noted that if anyone has inquiries related to e-commerce, or online content creation, they can contact the Integrated Call Center by calling 16395.

