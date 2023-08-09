RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) in Riyadh region has announced that trucks are prohibited from entering King Fahad Road.



The Muroor warned that monitoring the violators of the prohibitive decision will be conducted automatically, while urging truck drivers to use the determined roads.



It is noteworthy that King Fahad Road is considered as one of the main axes for the transportation network in Riyadh,



It is also the most important main road that links the north and the south of the Saudi capital with the center of Riyadh.

