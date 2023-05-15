The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system across highways in the UAE Capital. The radar-like devices have been installed along the highways to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions. The aim is to enhance road safety, the police said.

Different colours flash on the system to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions.

The flash alerts are powered by solar energy and batteries. They are visible from a distance of up to 200 metres during the day and night.

Here is what the colours mean:

Red and blue: Alerts drivers of a traffic accident ahead.

Yellow: Serves as a warning about adverse weather conditions like fog, dust or rain.

Many residents posted on social media that they had spotted the devices, with some calling it a “good idea”, while others applauded the police for the initiative.

The smart alert system is the latest in a series of road safety measures the Abu Dhabi Police have launched:

The force recently activated a Dh400 fine for slow drivers using the so-called ‘fast lanes’. On the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, which has a maximum speed limit of 140kmph, motorists are to drive at more than 120kmph on the two left-most lanes. Slower vehicles are allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified.

In the UAE Capital, weather is monitored by a smart system that will automatically reduce the speed limit on roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions. In the event of poor visibility (when visibility has dropped to less than 200 metres), the speed limit is reduced to 80km/hour. The modified speeds are displayed on electronic information boards — both overhead and temporary ones.

In January 2021, the Abu Dhabi Police deployed a new automated system to detect seat belt and mobile phone violations among drivers. Called Vehicular Attention and Safety Tracker (VAST), the system uses a network of radars to capture high-resolution images through artificial intelligence-powered cameras. Motorists then receive a text message detailing the infringement.

The Abu Dhabi Police use smart vehicles to test new drivers applying for driving licences. Powered by artificial intelligence and the latest technologies, the vehicle monitors and evaluates the performance of the driver during the test, generates an automated report, and records it directly in the applicant’s file.

No speed limit ‘buffer’: In all emirates except Abu Dhabi, a ‘speed buffer’ of 20kmph is applicable. Radars on the roads are set at 20kmph more than the stipulated speed limit. Abu Dhabi did away with the speed buffer system in 2018. The stipulated speed limit in the emirate is the actual one.

