DUBAI: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (24) of 2022, partially amending Law No. (13) of 2016 concerning the Judicial Authorities in Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Law, the Judicial Inspection Department has been renamed the Judicial Inspection Authority. The title of the head of the Authority has also been changed from the Director of the Judicial Inspection Department to the President of the Judicial Inspection Authority.

The Law replaced clauses No. (2), (33) and (63) of the original Law, related to the grades and job titles of employees of the courts and public prosecution.

Law No. (24) of 2022 affiliates the Judicial Inspection Authority to the President of the Judicial Council in Dubai. The Judicial Inspection Authority consists of the President of the Authority and several experienced inspection judges who shall be appointed by a Decree issued by the Dubai Ruler.

The President of the Dubai Judicial Council will issue regulations governing the Authority’s administrative, financial and technical operations, including HR matters, subject to Dubai Government HR Law No. (8) of 2018 until the issuance of specific HR regulations as prescribed in the Law.

Law No. (24) is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decrees No. (47), (48), (49), (50), and (51) related to the appointment and promotion of judges in Dubai Courts and members of the Public Prosecution.

Decree No. (47) of 2022 relates to the appointment of the President of the Personal Status Court, Judge Khaled Al-Hosani, as President of the Court of First Instance. The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (48) of 2022 relates to the promotion of several Appeal Court judges as Senior Appeal Judges. The Decree also promoted judges in the Court of First Instance as Appeal Court Judges. The Decree is effective from 1 January 2023 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (49) of 2022 relates to the promotion of several Chief Prosecutors as Senior Chief Prosecutors and several Assistant Chief Prosecutors as Chief Prosecutors. The Decree also promoted several Deputy Prosecutors to Assistant Chief Prosecutors. The Decree is effective from 1 January 2023 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (50) of 2022 relates to the promotion of Ahmed Ali Ahmed Khamis Alnoun AlDhanahani, Senior Cassation Judge at Dubai Court, as an Appeal Court Judge. The Decree is effective from 1 May 2023 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (51) of 2022 relates to the transfer and appointment of several judges in the Court of First Instance. The Decree is effective from the date the judges take the oath and will be published in the Official Gazette.



