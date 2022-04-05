DUBAI: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Law No. (9) of 2022 regulating the provision of digital services in Dubai.

The Law seeks to accelerate the emirate’s digital transformation, enhance the provision of digital services, and promote the digitisation of services in both the public and private sectors.

Pursuant to the Law and its decisions, government entities and judicial authorities, including Dubai Courts and Dubai Public Prosecution, as well as non-government entities in Dubai, are required to provide digital services to their customers. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue a decision on the various stages of implementing the Law, in line with the recommendations of the Digital Dubai Authority.

The Law outlines the conditions for providing digital services and adopting digital identities for obtaining subscribed services; as well as cybersecurity requirements set by Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

The Law also covers the conditions for electronic payment solutions approved by the Department of Finance in Dubai; service continuity in the event of disruptions; digital services approved by the Digital Dubai Authority; and provision of services in Arabic, English and other languages.

According to the Law, digital services provided in Dubai must be user-friendly and accessible to People of Determination without an extra fee. The Digital Dubai Authority, in coordination with the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, can exempt an entity from any of these conditions.

The Law stipulates that customers are required to update their information submitted to digital service providers and adhere to terms and conditions outlined by the entity. Under the Law, customers will be held accountable for misusing the service and not adhering to required procedures.

According to the new Law, an entity can outsource its digital services to a public or private company, subject to the approval of relevant authorities and the Department of Finance. The outsourcing contract should clearly outline the responsibilities of each party, including contract duration and confidentiality requirements, as well as the rules for providing digital services.

The Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority, in coordination with the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, will issue the decisions and technical requirements necessary to implement this Law. These decisions should be published in the Official Gazette, while the technical requirements must be published on the Digital Dubai Authority’s official website.

All digital service providers in Dubai must abide by the provisions of this Law within a year of its implementation. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai can extend this deadline for a similar period based on the recommendations of the Digital Dubai Authority.

The Law also states that federal and local legislations on digital transactions and digital signatures will apply to digital services in Dubai.

This Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.