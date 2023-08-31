H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to develop all main roads leading to Ittihad Kalba Club to ensure easy access for all the people of the city of Kalba, including players, members and fans, to the club.

H.H. also directed the Sharjah Department of Public Works to construct an integrated administrative building, and fully develop the sports hall in the Kalba Club, according to the highest standards, and establish additional new football fields in the Ittihad Kalba Club and Khorfakkan Club.