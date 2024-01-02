RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) revealed that a total of 141 ministry employees were arrested over corruption. These employees were working in the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.



The authority said Monday that it has initiated a number of criminal and administrative cases during December 2023.

This is after carrying out 1,481 inspections, and investigating charges against 207 people. Some of those arrested were released on bail.

