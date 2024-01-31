Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of Alula (RCU) has appointed Abeer AlAkel as the Acting CEO following the arrest of its predecessor Amr Al-Madani earlier this week.

The announcement was made through an update on RCU’s official website, days after Al Madani was arrested over charges of misuse of the authority and money laundering involving 206 million Saudi Arabia riyals ($54.9 million).

According to AlAkel’s bio, she has worked with the RCU for more than six years, with her most recent role being the Chief of Special Initiatives and Partnerships with the organisation. Prior to this, she has also previously worked with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and PwC.

RCU has been in the news in recent days following the arrest of its former CEO, who has been accused of obtaining contracts for the National Talents Company from King Abdullah City in an illegal manner, according to a Saudi Gazette report, citing an official source at the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the RCU is a state-backed entity tasked with preserving the archaeology and heritage conservation of the historic city of AlUla.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com