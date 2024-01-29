RIYADH — Eng. Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was arrested over charges of misuse of authority and money laundering involving SR206 million. The partners of Eng. Amr in a company were also arrested, according to an official source at the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).



Eng. Amr was detained for his involvement in crimes of abuse of power and money laundering through obtaining contracts for the National Talents Company from King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy in an illegal manner. Eng. Amr, one of the owners of the company, committed this crime through one of his relatives during the period that preceded his joining the government sector.



The total money involved in the malpractice amounted to SR206630905. After joining government duty, Eng. Amr formally exited the company but maintained his ownership in the company. He also recommended the deal to the responsible departments of the Royal Commission and that enabled it to obtain projects with a total value of SR1298923 so that he can obtain personal benefits from companies contracting with the commission, and to receive profits from those projects through one of his relatives. The relative Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, who is also a Saudi citizen, was also arrested. Al-Harbi admitted that he received sums of money from the company and its owners and transferring it to Eng. Amr.



The partners of the company, Saudi citizens Saeed bin Atef Ahmed Saeed and Jamal bin Khalid Abdullah Al-Dabal, were also arrested because of their clandestine understanding and agreement with the CEO over the misuse of power and money laundering charges.



The legal procedures against the suspects are being completed in accordance with the regulations and instructions, and they will be referred to a court of law, the Nazaha said while emphasizing that it continues to pursue anyone who encroaches on public funds or exploits authority to achieve his personal benefit or to harm the public interest. The source also said that the authority continues to apply what the law requires against transgressors without any leniency.

