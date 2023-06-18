The Transport General Authority has stressed that all licensed entities engaged in overland cargo transportation must obtain an Electronic Transport Document through the E-Transport Portal via naql.sa/main.

According to the authority, the "E-Transport Document" contains detailed information such as sender and recipient data, shipment information, schedule of goods, transportation fees, trip details, and carrier information. It also includes licensed data, enabling instant access to documents and electronic verification of the nature and status of the shipment.

The authority said that the E-Transport Document improves the quality of service and ensures safe transportation. It also allows access to transport operation details, thus ensuring the protection of all stakeholders' rights, including service providers and beneficiaries.

The authority further said that the Transport Portal makes it easy to electronically monitor and control the quality of provided services, manage transportation operations, enhance efficiency, and regulate the contractual relationship among the parties involved in the transportation process. Additionally, registration through the "Cargo Authentication" service contributes to improved data transparency and ensuring dealings with licensed carriers that comply with safety and security requirements.

Having cargo carriers comply with this requirement shows the Transport General Authority's endeavor to automate its services, by making use of technology, toward carrying out the digital transformation journey and achieving further progress and development in the transportation sector. Toward fulfilling this goal, the authority has provided numerous electronic services to beneficiaries through the Transport Portal, enabling carriers to access more than 250 electronic services.

The authority stresses that it commits all means and resources to improve cargo transportation and the quality of services provided.

For inquiries or feedback, it provides the following contacts: official website at tga.gov.sa, or phone number 19929, available to all.