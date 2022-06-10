Riyadh: The Nafith.sa platform of the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has issued 700,000 electronic promissory notes for individuals and corporations in the first quarter of 2022.

"The Nafith.sa platform has enabled hundreds of thousands of clients to digitally create, save and manage enforcement instruments," the MoJ said.



"It enhances enforcement services by securely saving the instruments, reducing forgery disputes, and notifying issuers in advance.

"The platform is part of the ministry’s efforts for upgrading e-services and engaging the private sector in enforcement services under Saudi Vision 2030.