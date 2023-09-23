RIYADH — It is prohibited to misuse Saudi Arabia’s national flag as a trademark or for commercial advertisement purposes.

The Ministry of Interior issued guidelines for the use of the Saudi Arabian national flag on the occasion of the 93rd National Day, which falls on Saturday, Sept. 23.



The following are the guidelines related to various types of flag-use violations:



1- The flag must not be used as a tool to tie or carry something.



2- It is prohibited to raise a flag that is faded or in poor condition. When the national flag becomes old or when it is in a bad and unusable condition, it is to be destroyed by the party that uses it.



3- The flag of the Kingdom must not be used as a trademark, for commercial advertising purposes, or for any other purpose other than what is stipulated in the law.



4- The flag must not be used as a commercial material in any form.



5- The flag must not be placed or printed on the bodies of animals.



6- The flag must not be kept in a poor location that could cause it to become dirty or damaged.



7- The flag must not be used in any way that might insult it or expose it to damage, including printing it on materials that are intended to be disposed of after use.



8- The flag must not bear any phrases, logos, or drawings.



9- The flag edges must not be decorated or have any additions in any way



10- The Saudi flag must never be raised upside down, regardless of the circumstances.



11- The flag must not bear any logos, except in the case of the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which bears the state emblem, the two crossed swords underneath a palm tree, in the lower corner adjacent to the flagpole.



12- The national flag of the Kingdom or the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques must never be flown at half-mast.



14- The flag must not touch anything lower than it (ground, water, table, etc.).



It is noteworthy that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques shall have a special flag that matches the national flag in its characteristics but with the state emblem, which is two crossed swords underneath a palm tree, embroidered with golden silk threads in the lower corner of the flagpole side

