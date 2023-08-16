RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing is working on draft regulations for the disposal of waste related to construction, demolition and renovation. The regulations include uniform criteria to preserve properties and prevent encroachment on public utilities.



It is stipulated in the regulations that a contract must be concluded with a transporter who obtained license from the National Center for Waste Management in coordination with the license applicant in order to collect and transport waste to the disposal sites determined by the concerned municipality at the designated landfills.



The contract data shall be mentioned in the business start-up report, and submit a document with regard to completion of delivery of the quantities of construction and demolition waste by transferring all waste, and attaching the construction and demolition waste receipt form to prove the transfer to the specified sites in the final stage of the project, and to clarify this in the report related to the completion of work.



The draft terms and conditions aim to control and regulate the management of construction and demolition waste according to unified standards, preserve public property, limit encroachment on public utilities, streets and white lands, and improve the urban landscape.

