Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has signed a SAR 1.87 billion ($500 million) concession agreement with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), a subsidiary of Aramco.

The agreement aims to develop an advanced industrial wastewater treatment plant (IWWTP) in Jubail 2 Industrial City, according to a bourse disclosure.

The 30-year project will treat and recycle industrial wastewater generated by the Amiral Facility, which is under construction by SATORP.

Meanwhile, the plant will supply demineralized water back into industrial processes, reinforcing sustainable operations for the Amiral Project.

It will deploy advanced treatment and recovery systems to process complex effluents, including spent caustic streams, for closed-loop reuse.

The agreement will be executed through a project company jointly owned by Marafiq (40%), Veolia Middle East SAS (35%), and Lamar Arabia for Energy (25%).

In line with Marafiq’s strategy to provide integrated utility and environmental solutions, the deal will enhance resource efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of industrial operations.

The project further strengthens Marafiq’s role in advancing sustainable infrastructure and supports the Kingdom’s wider goals of industrial circularity and environmental resilience.

