RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has issued directives for the launch of virtual notary public to provide remote documentation services without the need to personally visit judicial offices. This electronic service saves time and effort for the beneficiaries, it was pointed out.



The Ministry of Justice stated that the virtual notary public system aims to regulate online procedures, raise the level of efficiency and quality of documentation services, and improve the beneficiary’s experience. This is through making documentation services available electronically in an easier and simpler way.



The virtual notary public system set to serve individuals and establishments as it allows them to complete services related to agencies, affidavits, and real estate in total digital procedures.



The ministry stated that people can benefit from notarization services through the virtual notary public after entering notarization services on its Najiz portal. The beneficiaries then select the virtual notary public, then filling out the notarial form and sending it.



The form will be verified by a specialized team, and the parties shall approve the form through the verification code sent via Absher.



The ministry emphasized that the virtual notary service comes within the framework of its endeavor to complete the digital transformation system for its services, as well as to keep pace with Saudi Vision 2030, and to enhance the quality of life for the beneficiaries.

