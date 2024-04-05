RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced a 50% reduction in the payment of accumulated traffic fines incurred before April 18, 2024 (9/10/1445 AH).



This comes following the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The initiative, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), aims to encourage violators to settle their fines within six months from the start of the initiative, either by paying all fines in one lump sum or by settling each fine individually, without committing any safety-related offenses.



The Ministry clarified that traffic violations committed after the start of the reduction period would be subject to a 25% reduction under Article 75 of the Traffic Law if the fine is paid within the legally specified objection and payment period, including the application of detention and execution procedures for unpaid fines.



The Ministry of Interior urged all road users to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure public safety and to avoid committing violations.

