Makkah — The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that holders of visit visas of all types and names are not entitled to perform Hajj in accordance with the regulations and instructions prevailing in Saudi Arabia.



Fines amounting to SR10000 will be imposed on Saudi citizens, expatriates and visitors who were caught while entering Makkah without a Hajj permit. The penalties will be slapped on anyone who is caught without a Hajj permit within the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centers, pilgrims’ grouping centers, and temporary security control centers. The penalties will be imposed on those who violate the regulations and instructions issued by the authorities regardless of their nationality or legal status.



The ministry emphasized that the security authorities will double the fine of SR10,000 on violators in the event of repeating the violation, stressing the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions so that the guests of God may enjoy security, safety, and comfort while performing their rituals.



The Ministry of Tourism called on those coming to the Kingdom with all types of visit visas to abide by the undertaking given and to review the instructions before obtaining the visa, and to fully adhere to all instructions issued in this regard to avoid any violation of the regulations

