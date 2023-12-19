RIYADH — Minister of Media and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Media Regulation (GAMR) Salman Al-Dosari launched on Monday the strategy and identity of the authority following the decision of the Council of Ministers, approving the organization of GAMR.



Through its new strategy, the authority seeks to lead the media sector in the Kingdom towards its pioneering role at the regional and international levels, as well as to raise its investment attractiveness and enhance the efficiency of its Saudi staff, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The strategy aims to raise the media sector’s contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP) to reach SR47 billion by 2030, based on the pivotal role of the sector, which is considered as rich in opportunities that can be seized to diversify the national economy and increase the non-oil GDP in the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers in September this year approved the new regulation governing GAMR. According to this, the authority has become the body entrusted with the development, regulation and supervision of the entire media sector, including support for its infrastructure, upgrading the infrastructure and the media content, and developing the contribution of the media economy to the GDP. This contributes to the advancement of the media sector to be pioneering and responsible in providing valuable content that is transparent and reliable to keep pace with the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.

