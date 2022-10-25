RIYADH — The Justice Minister Waleed Al Samaani approved the special rules for expertise affairs in front of courts, according to law of evidence.



The rules covered expertise licensing and the conditions required to qualify experts. It also covered experts’ commitments and inspection procedures on their work and other general rules to secure the process.



The Ministry of Justice said that it has extended the translation services to 53K beneficiaries through 55 translators who speak 37 different languages.



The translation service is available through the unified translation center and helps case parties follow their cases through designated translators.



The ministry has provided training to the translators to provide accurate translation to the beneficiaries and help them understand law and legal terms used in courts.



The center uses advanced technologies for translation as the sessions get translated through an audio-visual system remotely while protecting the privacy of the sessions.



The ministry added: “When the judge pronounces the ruling, case parties who are non-Arab speakers will know immediately the rulings which will then help them decide on next steps.”



The request of the service is available and can be requested easily when filing a case on Najiz platform.

