RIYADH — The electronic payment of rent is currently applicable to residential contracts only, and not to commercial contracts, according to the Ejar platform.

The Rental Services E-Network (Ejar) emphasized that the bank transfer is considered as one of the payment methods outside the platform as it is not one of the digital payment channels approved by Ejar. “The digital payment channels, approved by Ejar, are Mada or SADAD through using the biller number 153,” the platform said.

Ejar clarified that adopting the payment mechanism through digital channels on the platform comes in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers. This is to make the necessary arrangements to provide the electronic payment service for rental contract payments so as to preserve the rights of the parties involved in the rental process, as well as to enhance the level of transparency in real estate operations, and bring down fraudulent operations.

The platform indicated that payment will be made available through digital channels on the platform for valid or expired residential contracts, and the payment will be transferred to the landlord’s bank account. The payment can also be paid in installments, and it is not required to issue a receipt voucher for rental payments paid through Ejar as it is issued automatically. It also clarified that the issuance of electronic receipt vouchers will be stopped in new residential contracts.

Regarding the possibility of using a check or cash to pay all rent in full or in part, the Ejar explained that this is possible in rental payments for valid or expired contracts only. It is required to request the issuance of an electronic receipt and specify the type, value, and date of the payment, and also about the beginning of the application of restricting rent payment through digital channels.

Under the Ejar system, the landlord is the one who has the right to file a lawsuit to implement the rental contract via the Najiz platform of the Ministry of Justice in the event of non-payment by the tenants. The portal stressed that non-compliance with payment via digital channels on Ejar results in failure in preserving the rights of the parties involved in the rental process in addition to a possibility for occurring conflict due to the lack of documentation of rental payments, and the increase in cases of real estate fraud.

It is noteworthy that restricting rental payments to digital channels on Ejar makes it easier for the tenant to pay his financial obligations for new residential contracts, and deposit them in the landlord’s bank account registered in the lease contract. The maximum period for the payments to reach the landlord’s bank account is within five working days.

It is noteworthy that Ejar is aimed to preserve the rights of the tenants at all phases of the rental process, starting from the inspection of the residential unit, ensuring its integrity before signing the standard contract with the landlord, which in turn is obliged to perform regular maintenance and responsible for building safety, and ending with facilitating the rental process for the tenant.

