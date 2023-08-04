JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Health Insurance has fixed the maximum consultation fee of doctors.



The council clarified in a tweet that the consulting fee for a general physician (first deputy physician) would range between SR100 and SR150.



The consulting fee for a specialist consultant (second deputy physician) is between SR200 and SR300.



The council stated that the consulting fee for a specialist with a rare discipline is SR400.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).