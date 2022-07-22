RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that it has completed the procedures for transferring the Trademark Enforcement Jurisdiction to the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP).



The ministry’s announcement came in implementation of a Council of Ministers’ decision in 2018 to approve SAIP as the competent authority concerned with the fields of intellectual property in Saudi Arabia and its protection and to undertake trademark enforcement work in accordance with the relevant regulations.



If one of the beneficiaries of the service wishes to register trademarks or report counterfeit trademarks, then he is required to communicate with SAIP to take the necessary measures and procedures.



The effectiveness of the service, by communicating with the SAIP, will contribute to preserving the intellectual property rights of all individuals and establishments operating in Saudi Arabia.



The authority has clarified the method for receiving requests from beneficiaries for trademark enforcement and registration, or for initiating complaints of infringement of rights and imitations.



It stated that beneficiaries can communicate via its website: https://www.saip.gov.sa/en, or through the e-mail Saip@saip.gov.sa, or via its account on Twitter: @SAIPKSA, or on the direct number: 920021421.

