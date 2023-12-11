RIYADH — The National Center for Security Operations (911) provided its services in 2023 until Dec. 8 to more than 28 million beneficiaries in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah and Al-Sharqiyah.



The average response time to these calls was 2 seconds, while reports were transferred to the competent authorities within 45 seconds of each call.



911 contributed effectively to the society's quality of life, preserving lives and property, improving the quality of services provided to citizens, residents and visitors, in addition to saving time, effort and speed of reaction to events.



The contributions of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry, represented by the National Center for Security Operations, contributed in enhancing the security system in the Kingdom in accordance with best international standards and specifications.



It also contributed through the Unified Security Operations Centers 911, which it implements in cooperation with the Quality of Life Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, to coordination and integration between all security and service agencies in confronting daily emergency situations.



Furthermore, it has worked on enhancing the speed of response of various sectors, using automated and advanced systems operated by a specialized staff who speaks several languages.

