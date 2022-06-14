RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has clarified that employing children below the age of 15 years in any kind of job is banned in the country.



In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day Against Child Labor, the Public Prosecution said the Saudi law protects children, in addition to safeguarding their rights. The law prohibits assigning children with tasks and responsibilities that are not commensurate with their age, including work.



According to the child protection system in Saudi Arabia, it is forbidden to hire children to perform any kind of work or assign them tasks that may harm their safety and physical or psychological health. Saudi law also prohibits deploying children to perform military duties or in areas of armed conflicts.



The Labor Law in the Kingdom also prohibits allowing children who have not completed 15 years of age to enter workplaces.



The Public Prosecution said that the concerned minister has the right, by an executive decision, to raise the age limit of 15 years for work in certain industries, regions, or job categories.



The minister is also entitled to allow the employment of children in the age group of 13-15 years to perform simple and light works under special circumstances in accordance with the law.



