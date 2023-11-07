Saudi Arabia's Ministries of Investment and Foreign Affairs has kicked off the second phase of its "Visiting Investor" scheme expanding its coverage from 60 nations to include all countries worldwide, reported SPA.

Under this scheme, global investors no longer have to visit a Saudi embassy to get a visa to travel to the kingdom as this can be done online.

This service is being offered to foreign investors as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost investment, consistent with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to attract investors from all over the world.

The Ministry of Investment, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has expanded the category of people who could benefit from the instant e-visa to include countries listed in the Ministry of Investment’s "Invest Saudi” platform, and individuals who have a valid tourist or commercial visa from US, UK or any Schengen country and who accessed at least once the countries where the visa is valid.

It will also be beneficial for those who have permanent residency in US, UK or EU countries and also those who have valid residency for three months at least in the GCC countries, and those licensed by the Ministry of Investment, with 3 instant visas per year for each facility.

This move will help improve the kingdom's investment environment besides facilitating the launching of businesses, and drawing substantial investments that could play a pivotal role in pushing the economy forward.

Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services Undersecretary Mohammed Abahussain said that the "Visiting Investor" business visit visa is bound to attract foreign investors to apply for an e-visa through the platform affiliated with the Ministry of Investment “Invest Saudi,” through which the application will be processed and the visa will be digitally issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The process will take place without any need to consult with the Kingdom's representative offices abroad to obtain biometrics. The visa can be used for one year and allows multiple entries. Some people can obtain the visa immediately to visit the Kingdom and learn about investment opportunities," Abahussain added.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Consular Affairs Ambassador Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Yousef said that this service works toward achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including increasing the number of visitors by issuing e-visas for all purposes, including the business visit visa, which is granted to investors and businessmen from all over the world.

