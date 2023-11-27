RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Justice Ministry (MoJ) revealed that there are 770,000 notarial transactions conducted through its Virtual Notary Public, since the start of 2023.



MoJ indicated that Virtual Notary Public allows people to benefit from remote notarization services electronically without the need to visit judicial facilities, as this contributes to saving time and effort for them.



The Virtual Notary Public aims to govern procedures, raise the level of efficiency and quality of notarial services, in addition to improving the beneficiary’s experience by making notarial services easily and conveniently available.



The Ministry said that the service targets both individuals and establishments, as it enables them to complete services related to agencies, declarations, real estate, and marital status. All of these services are done completely digitally.



Those who want to benefit from the service can request for it by entering the Najiz platform, then select notarization services and choose the Virtual Notary Public, then they will be asked to fill the form and to send it.



After sending the form, it will be audited by a specialized team, then parties will authenticate the form through the verification code sent via Absher.



The Ministry confirmed that Virtual Notary Public service comes within its efforts to complete the digital transformation system for its services, in order to keep pace with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and enhance the quality of life for beneficiaries.

