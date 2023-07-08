JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah announced that 30 items are prohibited from being carried in baggage of flight passengers. The airport authorities stated that such goods will be confiscated, and passengers have no right to claim them.



The airport alerted departing Hajj pilgrims not to carry anyone of these dangerous and prohibited items in their baggage. Out of these, 16 items are prohibited from being carried in the flight cabins. These materials include knives, compressed gases, toxic liquids, blades, baseball bats, skateboards, explosives or crackers.



Prohibited items include firearms, magnetic materials, radioactive or corrosive materials, equipment, nail clippers, shears, meat cleavers, and ammunition.



The list of dangerous materials that are prohibited from being transported in all baggage included 14 items, such as oxidants, organic peroxides, radioactive materials, electric shock devices, disabling devices, automatic skateboards, liquid oxygen devices, in addition to toxic or biological materials that transmit infection, matches, lighters and flammable liquids.



Among the prohibited materials are compressed gases, explosives or crackers, firearms and imitation weapons, magnetic materials, and corrosive materials.



The airport authorities stressed that these 30 prohibited items will be confiscated, and passengers have no right to claim them. The passengers were urged to contact their respective airlines for more details.

