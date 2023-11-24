RIYADH — The Musaned platform, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), announced that the recruitment regulations stipulate that the minimum age limit of an unmarried Saudi man or woman to obtain a domestic worker visa is 24 years.



The platform confirmed that eligibility to obtain a domestic worker visa can be verified before submitting the application in accordance with the approved recruitment regulations through the following link: https://musaned.com.sa/terms/faq_reg.



The rules for granting visas to recruit domestic workers and their equivalents to individuals revealed that the category of citizens and their equivalents includes: Saudis, citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council states, members of displaced tribes, the wife of the citizen, the mother of the citizen, and holders of premium residency, as they are allowed to issue domestic worker visas according to financial capacity.



According to financial capacity rules, if the first visa is issued, it is sufficient to specify the salary, and the balance of the bank document for issuing the visa should be SR40000, while the minimum salary in the event of issuing a second visa is SR7000 and the balance of the bank document is SR60000. The minimum salary required to issue a third visa is SR25000 and the balance of the bank account is SR200000.



It is noteworthy that the MHRSD has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment programs, spelling out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer. It is one of the initiatives to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom, as the platform provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).