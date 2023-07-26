RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started receiving requests for licenses of Umrah pilgrim's services.



The Ministry said that licenses for pilgrims’ services (a comprehensive Umrah organizer) will be available throughout the year for companies and institutions wishing to perform Umrah services.



The issuance of the license will be in accordance with a number of conditions and criteria that the ministry have set through its electronic portal, provided that the period of the license to be 5 years.



The Ministry's provision of license to the establishments and companies who have comprehensive services such as transportation, travel, tourism, and trips organizers comes with its aim to enable the licensee in the Umrah sector to provide services for the pilgrims without the need to depend on the value of reception and farewell services, which is expected to be separated from the visa issuance fees to enhance the elements of competitiveness and improve the services by the end of 2023.



It also aims to provide the license for a large and new number, in order to support the sector with qualified people who are able to provide integrated programs and services for pilgrims as part of the Ministry's efforts for the continuous development of the sector.

