RIYADH — The Saudi Arabia' security agencies who are specialized in public security have started arresting anyone who is practicing beggary in the Kingdom.



The Public Security Spokesman Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said that the security authorities have started to arrest everyone who practices beggary in accordance with the anti-begging law that prohibits begging in all its forms and manifestations in the Kingdom.



Gen. Al-Shuwairekh said that the arrest process is a prelude to referring the beggar to the competent authority to investigate him regarding the violations of the law, in addition to taking the necessary legal measures against him.



The penalties of imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or a fine of not more than SR100,000, or both, will be applied to anyone who is caught practicing beggary, or whoever incites, agrees with, assists or manages to beggary in all its forms, Gen. Al-Shuwairekh confirmed.



All non-Saudis who have been punished for practicing beggary will be deported from the Kingdom after the end of their punishment in accordance to the anti-begging law for non-Saudis, in addition to being prevented from re-entering Saudi Arabia.



Gen. Al-Shuwairekh asked all citizens and residents to give their charity and alms through the approved platforms which guarantee its reach to the needy people, calling people not to encourage the practice of beggary.



Gen. Al-Shuwairekh also called for reporting the beggars in the Makkah and Riyadh regions via the number (911) and (999) in all regions of the Kingdom.

