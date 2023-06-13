Doha, Qatar: A new batch of legal experts yesterday took oath as accredited experts before Qatari judicial authorities, in accordance with the regulations set forth in the law No 16 of 2017, regularising expertise works.

The 10 experts received the registration certificates at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice to assume their duties after being registered in the rosters of experts of the Ministry of Justice’s Experts Department.

The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including aviation sciences, intellectual property, electronics, communications and Internet engineering.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministers Office Ahmed Hassan Al Kuwari said the Ministry of Justice is fully preparing and qualifying national cadres and expertise and works to attract rare experts to enhance the efficiency of judicial entities in various fields and specialisations to achieve the objectives the ministry seeks to achieve for the legal system . This is done through providing expertise that keep abreast of the comprehensive renaissance Qatar is witnessing in all fields in pursuit of consolidating the justice.

Experts are being prepared and qualified to practise the profession through integrated training programmes that applicants receive to practise the profession before taking the legal oath within regular courses at the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).