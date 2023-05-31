Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) warned parents against allowing unlicensed minors to drive vehicles.

Miteb Ali Al Qahtani, Officer of the Awareness and Education Department at the Juvenile Police Department, said during a Qatar Radio interview that the act of parents letting their underage, unlicensed children drive their vehicle is “very wrong.”

According to Al Qahtani, the youngsters' 13 and 14-year-olds were "unaware of the laws" and their propensity to seek and discover new things could lead to "traffic accidents as well as wasting public mone y."

The MoI official reminded parents that they are liable for any monetary fines incurred as a result of their child's traffic offenses.

“You would have to be responsible financially to pay your child’s traffic violations, you subject your child to legal questioning, and you would also put other people’s lives in danger,” said Al Qahtani.

“This is wrong behavior which the law will hold you responsible for,” he said.

