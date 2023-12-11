RIYADH — The Interior Ministry, represented by the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), has issued more than 1,400,000 Saudi electronic passports in 2023.



This comes as a continuation of the Interior Ministry's efforts toward digital transformation, which is considered as one of the Saudi Vision 2030's objectives.



The Ministry stated that the issued Saudi electronic passports were designed to the highest international standards for passports in countries around the world.



The Saudi electronic passport holds several features. It contains an electronic chip to increase the level of security protection for its holder’s personal data and photos



It also holds the feature of automatic verification and reading through smart gates at international ports.

