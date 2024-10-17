RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST), represented by Governor Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India's Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI), represented by Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.



The signing took place in the presence of India's Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.



The MoU was signed during the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in New Delhi.



The agreement aims to foster cooperation in the regulatory and digital sectors, focusing on areas such as regulatory technology (RegTech) applications and joint studies on infrastructure and digital regulation principles.



The collaboration also includes exchanging information and knowledge within the ICT sector, with both parties benefiting from training programs offered by the Digital Regulations Academy (DRA).



Additionally, CST and TRAI aim to strengthen their strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in communications, space, and technology, promoting opportunities for mutual growth and supporting shared interests.

