Oman - The Ministry of Health referred a private health institution to public prosecution after seizing samples of injectable cosmetic medical drugs, suspected to be adulterated, of unknown origin, and not imported through legal and official means, according to the procedures followed by the General Directorate of Pharmacy and Drug Control.

The samples were seized during inspection campaigns carried out by the Ministry to verify the safety of medicines and implement legal procedures for their import and provision.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Health has violated (MOH) and imposed fines on many health centers and complexes that were proven to violate the health regulations, procedures, and preventive measures followed in the Sultanate of Oman.

MOH called on community members to participate in reporting any violation.

