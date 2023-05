Muscat: Starting from next month, working outdoors is not allowed from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the Ministry of Labour announced

The Ministry of Labour has published an alert to business owners to adhere to the policy of stopping work at noon at construction sites and in open places with high temperatures, during the next three months (June, July, and August) from (12:30 PM to 3:30 PM).

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).