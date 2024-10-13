Muscat: Asyad Group has begun construction work on the Muscat Airport Free Zone, marking the launch of the first phase of the project, which is a qualitative addition to the region’s infrastructure and aims to enhance its position as a global hub for business and foreign direct investment.

The first phase of the project includes preparing and leveling the land, and establishing an internal road network and public service facilities, in addition to an administrative office complex that is expected to be developed in partnership with the private sector.

The project aims to provide a modern and attractive business environment that contributes to attracting global and regional companies, financial institutions, general trading companies, and start-ups; thus enhancing the free zone’s capacity as a global business center that attracts foreign direct investment and provides world-class logistical support and facilities.

The project’s location next to Muscat International Airport will contribute to enhancing the economic importance of the free zone and achieving its integration within ASYAD’s integrated logistics system.

This system connects various land and sea ports, the dry port, and the free and special economic zones, to increase the volume of exports and imports via air freight for products that require fast supply chains such as pharmaceutical products, food products, and e-commerce shipments.

Muscat Airport Free Zone is a strategic project to establish an integrated logistics center with global air cargo capabilities.

As the entity responsible for developing and operating the zone, ASYAD Group is working to create an integrated commercial environment that offers packages of tax and customs exemptions and trade facilities that will make the zone one of the most prominent investment destinations in the region and an international business center in Muscat Governorate.

Through this project, the group also provides investment opportunities for the private sector by entering into long-term partnerships to develop several commercial projects, ensuring the stability and sustainability of partner institutions in the long term. This model enhances the development of high-value strategic assets within the free zone.

Faisal bin Ali al Balushi, senior manager of Muscat Airport Free Zone, stressed that the group seeks, in cooperation with its private sector partners, to implement this strategic project, which reflects its commitment to strengthening its partnership to build an air logistics center in the Sultanate of Oman, drive economic growth, and open new horizons for local and international companies in the logistics sector.

Observer Web Team 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

