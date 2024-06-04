Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has taken the necessary measures against the violators who cut down a group of perennial trees in the Dhofar Governorate.

EA said in a statement :"The Environment Authority followed up on what was circulated on social media platforms about the cutting down of a group of perennial trees in the mountains of Dhofar Governorate. The Authority confirms that it has taken the necessary measures against the violators based on the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law No. 114/2001. "

"The Authority appreciates the keenness shown by society to protect the Omani environment, and calls on everyone to communicate and report any environmental violations or infringement on wildlife via the hotline 1991," the statement added.

Environmental laws criminalize tampering with and encroaching on wildlife, as Article (33) of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law stipulates imprisonment for a period not exceeding one month and a fine of not less than OMR 10 and not more than OMR 500 , or one of the two penalties in the event of cut down trees.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).