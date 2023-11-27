The Sharjah City Municipality has issued a set of guidelines for the use of cosmetic products in hair salons and beauty centres.

The authority urges salons to stick to these guidelines for the health and safety of all.

Centres have been asked to refrain from:

1. Using cosmetic products without comprehensive labels

2. Creating mixtures, blending creams and oils, or using homemade mixtures

3. Using creams that contain fruit acids such as AHA and BHA

4. Using hair straightening products, such as keratin, that contain over over 0.2 per cent formaldehyde

5. Using creams with hydroquinone

6. Using creams containing corticosteroids or derivatives

7. Using creams that claim to whiten or 'slim down' the skin

8. Using cosmetic products for medical or therapeutic purposes

9. Using banned cosmetics

Last week, women's beauty centres, children's salons, and men's salons in Abu Dhabi were inspected by officials and were reviewed for any violations committed by the owners and employees. The inspection teams verified the expiration dates of materials used in the services offered to the public, and ensured the provision of effective and high-quality sterilisation equipment for tools.

