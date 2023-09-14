Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has announced a decision to raise the level of local participation in the private dental practice by 35% by March 10, 2024.

Saudi Health explained that it will work to implement this decision and supervise its implementation in accordance with labour market requirements and the dental profession.

MOH also confirmed that private sector establishments will benefit from the incentives and support programmes provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to help them employ Saudis, which include: supporting the recruitment process and searching for suitable workers, supporting training and qualification process, in addition to benefiting from programmes provided by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).