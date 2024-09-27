RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received his Jordanian counterpart Mazin Abdullah Al-Farrayeh at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to further enhance security cooperation between the ministries of the two countries. They also reviewed a number of topics of common interest.



The ministers signed a cooperation agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Jordan in the field of combating the illicit trafficking in narcotics, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors and their smuggling.



Several senior Saudi and Jordanian officials attended the reception and they included Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Batal; Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami; Director General of Narcotics Control Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Qarni; Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research Maj. Gen. Khalid Al-Arwan; Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Al-Issa and Deputy Director General of Border Guards Maj. Gen. Naif Al-Subaie, Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Saleh Abu Al-Foul, and a number of officials from the Jordanian Ministry of Interior.

