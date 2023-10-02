DUBAI - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. 17 of 2023 on the emblem of the emirate of Dubai.

The Law stipulates that Dubai must possess its distinct emblem, one that mirrors its values and principles. This emblem is considered the property of the emirate of Dubai, safeguarded by this Law and its regulations.

In accordance with the Law, the emblem can be utilised across various government facilities, documents, websites, and during government events. Private entities may also utilise it, provided they obtain prior approval from the Dubai Ruler or his representative.

The improper use of the emblem may lead to penalties and punishment, which may include imprisonment for a period not less than three months and not exceeding five years and a fine ranging from AED100,000 to AED500,000, or one of the two penalties as specified in the Law.

The Law also specifies that individuals, with the exception of government entities or entities granted permission to use the emblem, who use the emblem when this Law becomes effective must completely discontinue its use within 30 days unless they have obtained prior approval.

The Chairman of Dubai's Ruler Court shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this Law. This Law annuls any other legislation that may contradict with it and is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.