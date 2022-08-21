DUBAI - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Law No. (6) of 2022 affiliating Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) to Dubai Media Council and endorsing its objectives, tasks, and organisational structure.

DMI was established pursuant to Law No. (8) of 2003 as a public entity with legal personality and authority required to achieve its objectives. Provisions of the new Law outline the goals of DMI, including reinforcing Dubai’s status as a leading global media hub, delivering diversified media content services using the latest technology and digital platforms, and helping shape the industry’s future as per Dubai Media Council’s strategic plans.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (11) of 2022 appointing Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum as Chairman of DMI. Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla was appointed as CEO of DMI.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said, "The new Law reflects the importance that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid accords to this key sector, constantly issuing directives to further develop media establishments to keep pace with the emirate’s growing global prominence. The new Law covers all aspects of DMI’s development to achieve the desired objectives."

"We continue to implement our integrated strategy to develop the different sectors of DMI and consolidate the efforts of media across the emirate to set global benchmarks. The strategy will leverage the expertise of a young and talented Emirati workforce to make the leap in delivering quality media content that reflects the status of Dubai and the UAE and effectively contributes to the media sector’s development plans," he added.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his constant encouragement to media institutions to aim for excellence and his support to DMI with local talents that help enhance its performance.

He said DMI would immensely benefit from Dubai’s status as a leading global media hub, sophisticated infrastructure and abundant local talent to achieve its objectives.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said, "Since the formation of its Board, the Dubai Media Council has been working in accordance with the directives of its chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to determine the principal elements of the plan to develop the various constituents of DMI, including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms. We aim to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve DMI’s performance further."

Al Marri also said that the new Law outlines several objectives that will serve as a roadmap for DMI’s operations in particular and Dubai’s media sector in general. She affirmed that these objectives align with the duties and responsibilities of the Dubai Media Council, which seeks to unify the narrative of different media establishments to convey the Dubai story.

The Law determines DMI’s tasks, responsibilities, and organisational structure. The Law also obliges all government and media entities operating in Dubai to collaborate with it to enable it to conduct its tasks.

Law No. (6) of 2022 replaces Law No. (8) of 2003 pertaining to the establishment of DMI. Decision No. (40) of 2021 related to the formation of the Steering Committee of DMI is annulled, in addition to any other legislation that may contradict this Law.

The Law and the Decree are effective from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.