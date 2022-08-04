Egypt - The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) announced on Monday fining all mobile operators in Egypt EGP 21m for their low quality services during the second quarter (2Q) of 2022.

The National Center for Quality Control of Communications Services at the NTRA issued its report for 2Q 2022. The report said that the fines came within the framework of a number of measures taken by the NTRA to raise the quality of mobile services.

The report indicated that the NTRA removed unlicensed wireless networks in different regions nationwide, due to its negative impact on the quality of other licensed communication services, as its impact extended within a 12-kilometre radius.

According to the report, measurements have been completed on the coastal roads and the main axes used by the resorts to determine the levels of quality of services provided to users and take the necessary measures to ensure the necessary coverage to provide safety and security factors on the roads while accommodating the increased traffic volumes in the summer.

The total length of roads covered by the report amounted to 114,500 km in cities and villages.

The NTRA spotted an improvement in the average number of areas affected by the low quality of mobile Internet services in 2Q 2022, as they decreased by 35% compared to 1Q 2022.

The average number of areas affected by the low quality of voice services also decreased by 38% in 2Q compared to 1Q 2022.

