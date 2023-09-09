Kuwait has shut down multiple shops across the country following violations over the sale of educational supplies.

Ahead of the new school year that kicks off next week, the closure has been implemented by the Gulf state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which has been monitoring the activities of businesses that sell school supplies.

Entities that committed the violations are stationary outlets, according to Kuwait News Agency.

The store operators committed violations for “hiking prices”, as well as failing to disclose the country of origin of their products. Other offences were also related to the quality of goods sold.

The ministry urged the public to report any violations, as it will continue to crack down on businesses.

On Wednesday, the ministry also reported it had shut down a shopping centre after prices of educational supplies were found to have been tampered with.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

