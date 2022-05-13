RIYADH - The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that it is not allowed to convert an exit and re-entry visa into a final exit visa if the beneficiary is outside Saudi Arabia.

The Jawazat stated that a valid exit and re-entry visa and residency permit (iqama) are required for the expatriates to reenter the Kingdom. It clarified that the exit and re-entry visa for those outside the Kingdom can be extended electronically after paying the fees through the SADAD service of the employer’s Absher or Muqeem electronic platforms.



The Jawazat revealed that the duration of exit and reentry visa, if they are specified in months (60, 90, 120 days), is valid for three months for travel from the date of its issuance. It further noted that the duration of the exit and reentry visa will be calculated from the date of travel, but if it is specified in days or “return before,” it is calculated from the date of issuance.

