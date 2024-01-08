Getting married in the UAE is now just a click away, as the courts in the country have streamlined the "I Do" process with remote weddings. Soon-to-be Mr & Mrs can now get married remotely and have their marriage certificate sent to them.

In Oct 2023, the Dubai Courts unveiled innovative services such as the 'Remote Civil Marriage' and 'Digital Attestation' services. The remote civil marriage service allows non-Muslim residents in Dubai to obtain an officially recognised and authenticated electronic marriage contract. This contract does not require further attestations if used within the UAE, provided that one of the parties is a resident of Dubai and both parties are at least 21 years old.

However, when applying for an online wedding, couples must submit several documents and meet a set of conditions. Here are all the details for individuals wishing to exchange vows online.

Remote civil marriage by Dubai Courts

Dubai Courts developed an automated system for contract stages, including authorisation, certification, and correction, which significantly streamlined the experience for clients, as their journey now merely involves:

Subsequently, they receive the approved electronic contract.

Soon, ‘I do’ via video conference in Abu Dhabi

A videoconferencing matrimonial service will allow residents to apply for a marriage contract electronically in Abu Dhabi. They can also receive approvals and complete payment procedures online. To make it more convenient for individuals, booking an appointment to sign the marriage contract can be done remotely using video-conference technology.

The videoconferencing software was displayed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) at Gitex Global 2023 in Dubai.

ADJD had said that receiving the final marriage contract document will also be done electronically, and the digital signatures of both parties are legally binding.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).